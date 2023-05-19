Third Avenue in Ottawa closes on block south of Center Street, and intersection

The intersection of East Center Street and Third Avenue in Ottawa will be closed through the end of the day Monday, May 22, as contractors work on the city’s South Side Sewer Separation Project.

The half block of Third Avenue, south of Center Street, will remain closed through the end of the day Thursday, May 25. It is expected residents in that block will continue to have access to their driveways.

Contractors have said the work in previously announced areas of the city is progressing on schedule.