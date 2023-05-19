Streator High School eyes James Street complex as future home for soccer program

The James Street Sports Complex could soon be home to the Streator Bulldogs soccer team.

Earlier this week, Superintendent Scott Cameron updated the Streator High School Board on plans to facilitate the girl’s soccer team at fields on James Street, hopefully by the fall. Athletic Director Nick McGurk said one of his priorities was to find a way to get the soccer culture a standalone situation.

McGurk said the high school saw opportunity at James Street, because it is an underutilized facility within the community.

Cameron said there will be $63,000 in funds to support improvements for the fields via a Community Partnership Grant with the Illinois State Board of Education.

The Streator High School Athletic Facility is where the boy’s soccer team plays its season during the fall, while the girl’s soccer team plays during the spring at the Streator YMCA. The biggest issue, according to McGurk, is the high school’s facility is shared grounds with baseball, softball and football practices. As a result, the fields get plenty of wear and tear with no time for the grounds to recover, making it less than adequate for additional teams to utilize.

The high school and the city are working on logistics like caring for the fields and making them playable as soon as this fall. Cameron said the high school is working on an intergovernmental agreement and so far city officials are backing the game plan, including the Park Board.

City Manager David Plyman told the Streator City Council on Wednesday he is working with school officials on the intergovernmental agreement.