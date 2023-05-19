Police blotter: May 18, 2023

Darian Mitchell, 49, of Chicago, was arrested by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of North 3372nd Road in Dayton Township on a complaint of domestic battery. Mitchell was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Scott A. Goralczyk, 59, of Ottawa, was cited by Ottawa police on Wednesday on the 400 block of East Washington Street on a complaint of public indecency.
