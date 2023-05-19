Ottawa chamber honors David Noble with lifetime achievement

David Noble, Ottawa economic development director, received the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leo Parkerson Lifetime Achievement Award at the chamber’s annual dinner Thursday at the Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center.

The award recognizes the time, effort and resources of an individual or group that enhances the Ottawa area as a place to live, work and enjoy life. It is named for the late Leo Parkerson, a successful businessman, who believed strongly in public service through private initiative.

Noble, who came to Ottawa in 2004 to be the city’s engineer but soon branched out into economic development, grant writing and assisting city projects before becoming the economic development director four years ago, was surprised by the honor, presented to him by Ottawa Area Chamber Executive Director Jeff Hettrick.

“I’m very surprised,” said Noble, who is a member of the Ottawa Noon Rotary and of the Crossbridge Church. “It’s a lifetime achievement award and I don’t feel like I’ve been here long enough to be considered a lifetime yet, but the years are adding up though.

“We’ve gone through one of the most challenging times with the pandemic and a time when grant money was flowing like never before. Ottawa went after it and we were very fortunate to help local businesses and get money for the city.

“Now there are a whole lot of things we’re working on at the same time: Developing the downtown waterfront and several others. We’re always reaching out to try and bring more business and industry to Ottawa. There’s plenty more to do.”

For her efforts to bring the arts to the city, plus ideas and help with chamber projects, photographer, artist and proprietor of the Open Space Art Gallery Amanda Weygand was named the winner of the Ethyl Strong Ambassador of the Year Award.

Angie Stevenson, a wife, mother and co-owner of Stevenson Transfer trucking company, was the recipient of the chamber’s Chairman’s Award.

Also, the recipient of the Past Director Recognition Award was Jeff Heimsoth, owner of Quest Watersports.

The banquet’s featured speaker was retiring Illinois Valley Community College President Jerry Corcoran, who offered insights into the status of the college from where it had been to its healthy physical and economic state, as well as its prospects, thanks in part to the city of Ottawa and organizations such as the chamber. Violinist Casey McGrath performed Fiddlerock! during the evening’s event.