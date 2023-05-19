Juvenile motorcyclist injured in downtown Streator crash

A juvenile motorcyclist was injured in a downtown Streator crash Thursday afternoon after police said he travelled the wrong way on a street, fleeing a traffic stop.
At about 1 p.m. Thursday, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on South Monroe Street at speeds posted higher than the limit, when an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, said Deputy Chief Robert Wood. The motorcyclist fled at a high speed, travelling the wrong way (northbound) on the 100 block of South Monroe Street, Wood said. The motorcyclist continued through the intersection of Monroe and Main streets in downtown Streator, striking a vehicle that had right of way, the deputy chief said. The juvenile was riding a smaller Yamaha motorcycle.
Streator fire and ambulance responded for injuries to both drivers, and the motorcyclist was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment. Charges are pending, Wood said. Wood did not know the status of the juvenile’s injuries. The police are not releasing his age at this time.
The intersection of Main and Monroe was closed for a short period of time Thursday afternoon, then opened to one lane for another period of time, while firefighters and police officers cleared the scene and conducted an investigation.