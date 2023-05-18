Streator Area CEO program creates business possibilities

Streator High School senior Mia Granados said signing up for the Streator Area CEO program opened her mind.

“I’m starting to the see the possibilities of how I can open my own business,” she said during Wednesday’s trade show at the Eastwood.

Granados was one of nine students Wednesday operating eight different businesses created in the CEO program taught by Kirk Melody and brought to life throughout the semester, culminating in Wednesday’s trade show.

Granados operated the Boba Center, serving boba tea, which is black tea, milk, ice and tapioca.

“I’ve learned a lot, how to advertise it, finance it and make a profit,” Granados said. “I really had to do it and I had fun making it, so I feel like maybe there’s a future continuing it. I’m really open minded to it.”

Streator High School student Kevin Rodriguez explains his four simple steps for a model business Wednesday, May 17, 2023, during the Streator Area CEO Trade Show at the Eastwood. (Derek Barichello)

Throughout the semester, students were visited by guest speakers from all different kinds of business leaders with lessons on networking, finance, marketing and entrepreneurship, among other topics.

Wednesday students put everything they learned together and sold their products to customers.

Senior Alexandra Austin created a custom-made T-shirt business called Coastline T-Shirts. She said several customers signed up for orders Wednesday.

“I could see myself doing this as a side gig,” Austin said. “I think it can be really successful with the right demographic.”

Senior Haley Barrett had a successful sales day. For her business Panda Bakery, she made about 50 cake pops in chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon toast crunch flavors and nearly all of her products were sold out before the trade show concluded.

“After graduation, I could see myself starting my own business,” Barrett said. “I did learn this stuff takes a lot of time to make. It’s very fun, but it’s time consuming.”

Haley Barrett talks about her Panda Bakery creations Wednesday, May 17, 2023, during the Streator Area CEO Trade Show at the Eastwood. (Derek Barichello)

Other businesses Wednesday include Second Hand Stories by Sara Dye (a gently-used bookstore); Trenazon by Steven Goplin and Landen Mascote (a health supplement business); Jett’s Garden in a Pot by Jett Mehalic (garden kit business); Cerda Cuts by Christian Cerda (a haircut business); and Clean Cutz by Kevin Rodriguez, which serves a model business to demonstrate four simple steps in beginning a business.

Rodriguez was a student in the program last year, creating La Taqueria Saucedo, a taco business. Rodriguez said he’s had success with his business creation at events after last spring’s trade show.

Mehalic said he’s learned how how to build connections in the community, how to be more professional and how to work with different people during his time in the CEO program.

“I’d like to come back next year and expand on it,” said Mehalic, who is a junior.

The Streator Area CEO program is in its third year. The program is propelled by local investors. Board members of the program have said the course teaches business and networking skills, as well as providing students a hands-on experience at what it takes to operate a business.