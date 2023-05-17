May 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

Trio charged with dealing cocaine to drug agents in Ottawa

All 3 were taken to La Salle County Jail

By Shaw Local News Network
handcuffs

handcuffs

Three Aurora residents were charged with dealing cocaine to undercover officers on multiple occasions in Ottawa, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Wednesday news release.

Joseph E. Tholl, 36; Shianne S. Dormer, 23; and Ivy M. Phipps, 19, all of 218 Bevier Place in Aurora, were arrested after a drug investigation that concluded Tuesday in the 3000 block of North Route 71 in Ottawa.

Joseph Tholl

Joseph E. Tholl (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Tholl was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine), all Class X felonies carrying six to 30 years in prison. Bond was set at $750,000.

Shianne Dormer

Shianne S. Dormer (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Dormer was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine), also a Class X felony. Bond was set at $300,000.

Ivy Phipps

Ivy M. Phipps (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Phipps, also listed of Newark, was charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine), both Class X felonies. Phipps bond is set at $300,000.

All three were taken to La Salle County Jail. Tri-DENT drug agents were assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office in the investigation.