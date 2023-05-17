Trio charged with dealing cocaine to drug agents in Ottawa

Three Aurora residents were charged with dealing cocaine to undercover officers on multiple occasions in Ottawa, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Wednesday news release.
Joseph E. Tholl, 36; Shianne S. Dormer, 23; and Ivy M. Phipps, 19, all of 218 Bevier Place in Aurora, were arrested after a drug investigation that concluded Tuesday in the 3000 block of North Route 71 in Ottawa.
Tholl was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine), all Class X felonies carrying six to 30 years in prison. Bond was set at $750,000.
Dormer was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine), also a Class X felony. Bond was set at $300,000.
Phipps, also listed of Newark, was charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine), both Class X felonies. Phipps bond is set at $300,000.
All three were taken to La Salle County Jail. Tri-DENT drug agents were assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office in the investigation.