Streator High School awards more than $250,000 in scholarships at honor ceremony

Streator High School students were awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships at the 43nd annual honor awards ceremony Wednesday at the high school’s auditorium.

Streator High School Superintendent Scott Cameron welcomed scholarship presenters, honored students, along with their families. Members of the Streator High School Board of Education, the Streator High School Educational Foundation and high school administration were acknowledged prior to the ceremony as well. Principal Amy Jo Mascal, along with Brad Brittin served as mistress and master of ceremonies for the evening.

Seventy-nine scholarships were awarded to senior class students, who successfully submitted the qualifications required to receive the individual awards.

This year 13 students received more than $7,000 to assist them in continuing their education.

Scholarship and recipients for 2023 include the following:

Glen & Elizabeth Baker Memorial: Kaylee Lewis (500)

Harley & Mary Henry Scholarship: Kyotee McNeill (750)

Gerald Sweeden Memorial: Kyotee McNeil (1000)

Streator Ag Family, Friends & Alumni Scholarship: Kalyee Lewis, Coyote McNeil, Brayden Matsko and Brandon Talty (500 each)

Willard Schroeder Scholarship: Kaylee Lewis (500)

Educators Award: Brayden Matsko (250)

Streator Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Cadence Doss (1,000)

Streator Masonic Lodge Trades Scholarship: Brandon Berg (1,000)

SHS Alumni & Friends Scholarship: Kylie Cook, Alonna Caldwell (3,000 each), Amelia Martinez and Alexa Hillyer (2,000 each)

Ben Newton Memorial Scholarship: Chelsea Donahue and James Sokol (1,000each)

Brett Stone Memorial Scholarship: Adam Williamson ( 4,000)

Class of 1959 Scholarship: Kannin Angelico and Emma Augistine (1,000)

Class of 1966 Scholarship: Maria Arevalo, Cadence Doss and James Sokol (1,500 each for all 4 years of college)

Class of 1967 Trades: Cadence Doss ( 1,500)

Class of 1967 Community College: Amelia Martinez (1,500)

Class of 1968: Isabelle Tutko (500)

Class of 1991: Kylie Cook (1,000)

Constellation La Salle Station Technical Scholarship: Franchesca Rodriguez (1,000)

Madeline Ahearn Higgins Memorial Scholarship: Jotie Sliker (3,000 for all 4 years of college)

Walter & Dorothy Dobberpuhl Memorial Scholarship: Franchesca Rodriguez (3,000 for all 4 years of college)

Dream Machines Car Club: Xavier Lantz and Richard Orozco (500 each)

Firefighters Local #56/Jack Dent Memorial Scholarship: Kylie Cook, Cailey Gwaltney, Kaydence Lehman and Adam Williamson (250 each)

Gene Bednar Memorial Scholarship: Parker Phillis (1,500)

Hiltabrand Legacy Scholarship: Kimberly Diaz (1,000)

Hunter Wolfe Memorial Scholarship: Brandon Berg, Katey Coley, Kylie Coley, Monserrat Gonzalez, Brady Grabowski and James Sokol (250 each)

Jack and Opal Stephens Memorial Scholarship: Charlee Bourell (1,000)

Joanne Beck Memorial Scholarship: Chelsea Donahue (500)

John G. Sorensen: Parker Phillis and Abbigail Pierce (1,000)

John R. & Kathryn L. Solon Scholarship: Mary Tutoky (1,500 including 1 additional year of college)

Kiwanis Character Award: McKenzie Bruce

Dave Goerne Memorial Kiwanis Scholarship: Anabel Depaz and Isabel Depaz (1,000 each)

Kevin Bean Memorial: Mary Tutoky (500)

Lions Club Vocational Student: Isabelle Tutko (500)

Mary Catherine Ritter Memorial Scholarship: Elly Bedecker and Kaydence Lehman (600)

Michael Ragusa Agent Orange Awareness: Kylen Krasnican (1,000)

Milan Barackman Memorial: Annabelle Dean and Syria Zuniga (1,000 each)

Ethel Pearson Missel Scholarship: Cailey Gwaltney, Brady Grabowski, Parker Phillis and Abbigail Pierce (5,000 each)

PEO Chapter CM Scholarship: Abbigail Pierce (500)

PEO Chapter IC Scholarship: Ellie Isermann and Abbigail Pierce (500 each)

Ramza Fester Math Science Scholarship: Anabel Depaz and Cailey Gwaltney (1,000 each for all 4 years of college)

Zonta Scholarship: Madison Underwood (500)

Red & White Booster Club Scholarship: Emma Graves, Abbigail Pierce,Parker Phillis and Murphy Wilkinson (500 each)

Richard “Moose” & Jayne Conner Memorial: Abbigail Pierce (1,000)

Ronald Yuhas Memorial Scholarship: Kylen Krasnican (2,000)

SHS Federation of Teachers: Alexa Hillyer (500)

SHS Student Council Scholarship: Emma Augustine, Anabel Depaz, Isabel Depaz, Emma Graves and Abbigail Pierce (400 each)

SHS Yearbook Scholarship: Charlee Bourell and Marisa Vickers (500 each)

Streator Leading Ladies Scholarship: Abbigail Pierce (500)

Streator Onized Credit Union Scholarship: Isabel Depaz and Chelsea Donahue (1,000)

Streator Youth Soccer Scholarship: Kannin Angelico, Annabelle Dean, Montserrat Gonzalez and Parker Phillis (250 each)

Vactor Manufacturing Scholarship: Richard Orozco and Murphy Wilkinson (500 each)

Dr. William Ehiling Memorial Scholarship: Maria Arevalo, Abbigail Pierce and Jotie Sliker (1,000 each)

William Zadkovich Memorial Scholarship: Kylie Cook, Cailey Gwaltney, Kaydence Lehman and Madison Underwood (1,000 each)

Beverly Hoag Memorial Scholarship: Christopher Moreno and Holly Hagi (1,000 each)

Bulldog Business Leader Scholarship: Isabelle Tutko ( 500) and Holly Hagi (250)

Cary C. Barr Scholarship: Mayci Blakemore, Alonna Caldwell, Kylie Cook, Kimberly Diaz, Samantha Martin and Ella Westrick (1,000 each for all 4 years of college)

Class of 1965 Scholarship: Kristy Hoang, Marisa Vickers, Brayden Mastko and Kannin Angelico (1,000 each)

James Underwood Scholarship: McKenzie Bruce and Mary Tutoky (1,000 each)

Class of 1964: Cadence Doss, Kaylee Lewis and Parker Phillis (1,000 each)

Dieken Nursing Scholarship: Maria Arevalo

Dieken Welding Scholarship: Zach Pollett and Justin Zaragoza (1,000 each)

Paul E. Dieken Memorial Scholarship: Reagan Bush and Kadence Ondrey (1,000 each)

Pernille Ullegard Memorial Scholarship: Kimberly Diaz ( 1,000)

Dominic Salviti Memorial Scholarship: Leilani Zavada (500)

Elks Most Valuable Scholarship: Alexa Hillyer (250)

Fred and Jeanne Beck Scholarship: Kayleigh Heider and Darius White ( 2,500 each)

Greener Estate Scholarship: McKenzie Bruce (500)

Herb Gerth Technology Scholarship: Brandon Talty (100)

HSHS St. Mary’s Medical Staff: Parker Phillis and Jotie Sliker (500)

Jack and Betty Moore Memorial Scholarship: Cailey Gwaltney and Parker Phillis (500 each)

June Immel Memorial Scholarship: Mackenzy Fletcher (500)

Karen Barnwell Memorial Scholarship: Isabelle Tutko and Brian Huichapa (1,000 each)

Kathleen Kinkade Memorial Scholarship: Abbigail Pierce and Darius White (250 each)

Kathryn Dose Memorial Scholarship: Cadance Doss (1,000)

Keith Spaniol Memorial: Richard Orozco and Zach Pollett (250 each)

Larry T. Lampson Scholarship: Abbigail Pierce (3,000), Alexa Hillyer (2,500), Brandon Berg (2,000) and Adam Williamson (1,500)

Matthew Olson Memorial Welding: Zach Pollett (500)

Richard J. Berry Memorial Golf Association Scholarship: Kylen Krasnican (500)

Shelby and Frieda Proud Achievement Award Scholarship: Richard Orozco (500)

Sharon Coonan Memorial Scholarship: Ellie Isermann (2,000)

Streator Bowling Association Scholarship: Brady Grabowski and Murphy Wilkinson (300 each)

Streator Community Credit Union: Emma Graves and Cailey Gwaltney (600 each)

Streator Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Scholarship: Kannin Angelico, Emma Augustine, Parker Phillis and Adam Williamson (250 each) Emma Graves, Abbigail Pierce and Isabelle Tutko (500 each) Emma Haydon (1,000)

Superintendents Servant Leadership: Emma Graves (500)

Richard J. Berry Memorial Scholarship: Murphy Wilkinson (5,000)

Richard J. Berry “Returning Graduate” Award: Kyle Russow

John G. Schmidt Scholarship: Madison Underwood (10,000)

Rose Boyd Gochanour: Kadence Ondrey (5,000 per year all four years of college)