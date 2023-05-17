Police blotter: May 17, 2023

Gevina R. Berry, 18, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with unlawful use of a weapon Tuesday at West Glover and Christie streets.
Paul Jacobus, 41, of Streator, was arrested by Streator police at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of South Park Street on a complaint of domestic battery. He was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.