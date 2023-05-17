Ottawa lecture series to focus on 1898 Free Street Fair

In 1893, Chicago became the focus of the world when it hosted the World’s Columbian Exposition, also known as the Chicago’s World Fair.

More than 27 million visitors attended the fair between May and October.

Five years later, Ottawa became the focus of La Salle County when it hosted the 1898 Free Street Fair, which brought thousands. Local businesses set up booths selling their goods, and free entertainment was offered, as well.

Mollie Perrot, the executive director of the Ottawa History and Scouting Heritage Museum, will present the story of this little-known event at the fifth lecture of the Ottawa History Lecture Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the museum, 1100 Canal St.

Admission is $5 for the public or $4 for museum members. Since seating is limited, reservations must be made by visiting the museum in person between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by calling 815-431-9353. Those patrons who have prepaid for the entire lecture series are asked to contact the museum to confirm their attendance.

All proceeds of the lecture series go to the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum’s efforts to raise funds for a building addition.

The sixth lecture will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the museum. Darlene Halm will be sharing the story of the Radium Dial Girls from a personal perspective as she is the niece of Peg Looney, one of the earliest workers to succumb to radium poisoning.