Ottawa council recognizes young wrestler

The Ottawa City Council on Tuesday honored Shepherd Junior High student Mayson Munson, presenting him with the highway sign that commemorated his back-to-back IESA state wrestling championships.

Munson, who is finishing his seventh grade year at Shepherd, won the 70-pound weight class at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb in 2022, then captured the 80-pound title last March, also in DeKalb, after posting a 33-1 record. He’ll be shooting for a third crown next March.

The sign had been displayed on Route 23.

“Receiving the sign is awesome, and getting the recognition from the city,” said Munson, who accepted the sign from Commissioner Marla Pearson. “I’m going to hang it in my room.”

Mayor Robert Hasty later read into the record three proclamations, regarding Safe Boating Week May 20-26; Public Works Employee Appreciation Week May 21-27 and National Police Week May 14-20.

The council also voted to amend the city’s municipal code regarding animals being penned in within city limits also to include chickens.

“The code addressed swine, goats, dogs, cats and several other animals identified that had to be contained,” said City Attorney Christina Cantlin-VanWiggeren. “It now requires that chickens also be contained and not just running at large. It’s a very minor change.”

In other action, the council:

Approved the appointment of Kane Farabaugh to the city’s Planning Commission.

Approved the appointment of six people to the City of Ottawa Tree Board: Mike Weygand, Vicki Stacy, Christine Frangoulis, Judy Fenza, Nathan Weiss and Carol Wahlstrom.

Agreed to request permission from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the closure of La Salle Street from Lafayette to Main street, from 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 16, for the 25th annual Cruise Night.

Approved the low bid of $695,989 from Opperman Construction Co. of Pontiac for the 2023 curb replacement project.

Approved the expense of $79,007 for a new bobcat and $41,983 for a new compact excavator, both from Atlas Bobcat Company.

Approved a fundraiser request from the Ottawa American Legion Auxiliary to conduct its annual poppy days May 25-26.