Woodland School hosts honors night

Woodland High School, south of Streator, conducted its annual honors night Wednesday.
Many students were honored for their hard work and dedication to academics, their character and their extracurricular activities. Along with academic awards that were given out, many students received monetary scholarships to help finance their post-secondary education. Following is a list of some of the awards and scholarships the students at Woodland received.
Presidential Education Award:
Freshman: Lydia McMeen, Layna Wilcoxen, Ryan Powers, Declan Gilkerson
Sophomores: Kyle Bliss, Dekin Childers, Aubrey DeMoss, Ella Derossett, Connor Dodge, Logan Meiners, Maylayna Pitte, Nick Plesko, Aydan Radke, Zander Radke, Clair Sass, AV Weidert
Juniors: Abby Calderon, Kaiden Connor, Nancy Duran, Emma Highland, Tucker Hill, Dylan Jenkins, Cloee Johnston, Lanee Lucas, Claudia Navarro Torres, Jonathan Moore, Max Porter, Elizabeth Schultz, Shae Simons
Seniors: Kaleigh Benner, Colin Benstine, Claira Downey, Lacee Essman, Carter Ewing, Tori Jacobs, Elizabeth Johnson, Rylan Knott, Jaysen McMenamin, Alexander Pennell, Jaxen Reinmann, Carter Ruff, Mason Sterling, Haven Stover, Shay Wilcoxen, Mya Wulzen
Sons of the American Revolution Award: Carter Ruff
Robert G. Appel Citizenship Award: Nicholas Plesko
Kiwanis Character Award: Shay Wilcoxen
Athlete of the Year: Kaleigh Benner and Mason Sterling
Scholarships:
Chesbro/Cushman/Kyser Scholarship: Carter Ruff, Mason Sterling, Haven Stover, Shay Wilcoxen
Streator Onized Credit Union: Lacee Essman
Woodland Education Association Scholarship: Haven Stover and Shay Wilcoxen
Orville and Maralee Mounce Memorial Scholarship: Mason Sterling
Coach Jerry Ross and the 1972 Elite 8 WHS Basketball Team Scholarship: Carter Ewing
Kiwanis Service to Learn (Dave Goerne) Scholarship: Haven Stover and Shay Wilcoxen
Vactor Manufacturing: Mason Sterling and Carter Ruff
Streator Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Carter Ewing
Streator Leading Ladies: Shay Wilcoxen
Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship: Haven Stover
Woodland Education Foundation Scholarship: Carter Ruff and Mason Sterling
Jerry Daugherity Memorial Scholarship: Clara Downey
Laverne Dethenbaugh Memorial Scholarship: Carter Ewing
Martell Family Scholarship: Levi Nodine
The Rock Scholarship: Carter Ruff
Streator Golf Association Scholarship: Mya Wulzen
AARP Scholarship: Cheyenne Crowl
Streator Community Credit Union: Shay Wilcoxen
Ruth Rikenberger Scholarship: Carter Ewing
James Underwood Scholarship: Shay Wilcoxen
Elik’s Most Valuable Scholar: Mason Sterling and Shay Wilcoxen