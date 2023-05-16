Woodland School hosts honors night

Woodland High School, south of Streator, conducted its annual honors night Wednesday.

Many students were honored for their hard work and dedication to academics, their character and their extracurricular activities. Along with academic awards that were given out, many students received monetary scholarships to help finance their post-secondary education. Following is a list of some of the awards and scholarships the students at Woodland received.

Presidential Education Award:

Freshman: Lydia McMeen, Layna Wilcoxen, Ryan Powers, Declan Gilkerson

Sophomores: Kyle Bliss, Dekin Childers, Aubrey DeMoss, Ella Derossett, Connor Dodge, Logan Meiners, Maylayna Pitte, Nick Plesko, Aydan Radke, Zander Radke, Clair Sass, AV Weidert

Juniors: Abby Calderon, Kaiden Connor, Nancy Duran, Emma Highland, Tucker Hill, Dylan Jenkins, Cloee Johnston, Lanee Lucas, Claudia Navarro Torres, Jonathan Moore, Max Porter, Elizabeth Schultz, Shae Simons

Seniors: Kaleigh Benner, Colin Benstine, Claira Downey, Lacee Essman, Carter Ewing, Tori Jacobs, Elizabeth Johnson, Rylan Knott, Jaysen McMenamin, Alexander Pennell, Jaxen Reinmann, Carter Ruff, Mason Sterling, Haven Stover, Shay Wilcoxen, Mya Wulzen

Sons of the American Revolution Award: Carter Ruff

Robert G. Appel Citizenship Award: Nicholas Plesko

Kiwanis Character Award: Shay Wilcoxen

Athlete of the Year: Kaleigh Benner and Mason Sterling

Scholarships:

Chesbro/Cushman/Kyser Scholarship: Carter Ruff, Mason Sterling, Haven Stover, Shay Wilcoxen

Streator Onized Credit Union: Lacee Essman

Woodland Education Association Scholarship: Haven Stover and Shay Wilcoxen

Orville and Maralee Mounce Memorial Scholarship: Mason Sterling

Coach Jerry Ross and the 1972 Elite 8 WHS Basketball Team Scholarship: Carter Ewing

Kiwanis Service to Learn (Dave Goerne) Scholarship: Haven Stover and Shay Wilcoxen

Vactor Manufacturing: Mason Sterling and Carter Ruff

Streator Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Carter Ewing

Streator Leading Ladies: Shay Wilcoxen

Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship: Haven Stover

Woodland Education Foundation Scholarship: Carter Ruff and Mason Sterling

Jerry Daugherity Memorial Scholarship: Clara Downey

Laverne Dethenbaugh Memorial Scholarship: Carter Ewing

Martell Family Scholarship: Levi Nodine

The Rock Scholarship: Carter Ruff

Streator Golf Association Scholarship: Mya Wulzen

AARP Scholarship: Cheyenne Crowl

Streator Community Credit Union: Shay Wilcoxen

Ruth Rikenberger Scholarship: Carter Ewing

James Underwood Scholarship: Shay Wilcoxen

Elik’s Most Valuable Scholar: Mason Sterling and Shay Wilcoxen