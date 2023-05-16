The Times Area Roundup: Seneca, Serena baseball teams win regional openers

At Seneca on Monday in a play-in to the Class 2A Coal City Regional, the Fighting Irish baseball team moved to 18-8 and advanced to face regional top seed Joliet Catholic on Wednesday with a 7-2 handling of former conference rival Herscher.
Casey Clennon singled, doubled and drove in two runs for Seneca. Brady Barla was 3 for 3, while Paxton Giertz and Dalton Degrush each added a hit and an RBI in support of starter Aidan Vilcek (3.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) and winning pitcher Austin Aldridge (3.1 IP, 0 R, 5 K).
Dee-Mack 3, Fieldcrest 1: At Mackinaw, the visiting Knights (7-15) dropped their postseason opener in the Class 2A Eureka Regional.
Koltin Kearfott (3 IP, 0 ER, 5 K) was the hard-luck losing pitcher, with Layten Gerdes (3 IP, 0 R, 5 K) coming on for scoreless relief and also providing three hits and Fieldcrest’s only RBI.
Serena 5, Somonauk 2: At Serena, the host Huskers (15-12) kept their season alive for a Wednesday visit to take on the top-seeded hosts of the Class 1A Marquette Regional on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Masinelli Field.
Carson Baker, Todd Smith and Hunter Staton (RBI) provided two hits apiece for Serena in support of winning pitcher Cam Figgins (7 IP, 1 ER, 9 K). A four-run fourth proved to be the difference.
Yorkville Christian 1, Newark 0 (8 inn.): At Yorkville, the visiting Norsemen (10-19) received 7 1/3 scoreless innings pitched by Joe Martin (7.1 IP, 0 R, 16 K), but couldn’t break through for a run in the Class 1A Marquette Regional loss.
Jake Kruser suffered the pitching loss.
Indian Creek 14, Leland 0 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, the visiting Panthers saw their season come to an end.
Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Earlville 0: At Hinckley, the visiting Red Raiders saw their season come to an end.
R-B/L-W 4, WFC 1: At Roanoke, host Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn defeated Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell to end the Warriors’ season at 6-16.
Isaiah Beyer (6.1 IP, 0 ER, 4 K) outdueled WFC’s Tucker Hill (4.2 IP, 4 ER, 8 K).
Dylan Jenkins recorded two hits and the Warriors’ lone run batted in, scoring Eric Miramontes in the top of the seventh. Both teams had just four hits.
Softball
WFC 16, Hall 0 (4 inn.); WFC 22, Hall 8 (5 inn.): On Saturday, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell (17-10) swept the Red Devils to close the regular season.
Shae Simons (4 IP, 0 R, 8 K) worked a four-inning perfect game in the opener, with Emma Highland (double, two triples, four RBIs) and Cloee Johnston (three hits, two RBIs) leading the offense.
Olivia Chismarick (two hits, three runs, four RBIs) homered in the second game, with Ella Derossett providing three hits and three RBIs in support of Kortney Harms (5 IP, 5 ER, 3 K).
Boys tennis
Ottawa 2nd at I8 Meet: On Saturday, the Pirates (22 team points) placed second to Rochelle (23) at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet. Sebastian Cabrera went 1-1 at No. 1 singles, Trevor Mortenson 2-0 at No. 2 singles, Adam Gross and Noah Gross 1-1 at No. 1 doubles, Ethan Cela and Landen Thorsen 1-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Rylan Salas and Alan Sifuentes 2-0 at No. 3 doubles.