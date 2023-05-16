Police blotter: May 16, 2023

Skyelea M. Cullman, 25, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Nicholas R. Henderson, 35, of Arlington, was charged by Mendota police with domestic battery at 11:59 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Second Avenue.
Donovan A. Mylander, 25, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked, no insurance and no brake lights Monday at Guion and East Washington streets.
Troy E. Davis, 46, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 4:50 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.
Brandon R. Wardell, 36, of Ottawa, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 3:26 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.
Paige E. Anderson, 25, of East Moline, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration at 4:58 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 at Plank Road.
David W. Newhalfen, 42, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery at 2:22 a.m. Saturday in his residence.
Leslie M. Urnikis, 43, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a single-vehicle crash at 10:11 p.m. Friday at 12th St. and Westclox Avenue.
Steven D. Jensen, 54, of Rockford, was charged by Peru police with criminal trespass to real property at 10:40 p.m. Friday at Walmart.
Danielle M. Riebe, 66, of rural Utica, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Walmart.
Owen J. Byrne, 47, of La Salle, was picked up by Peru police on a Woodford County warrant for failure to appear at 10 p.m. Thursday at Fifth and St. Louis streets.
Streator police reported a theft at 9:25 p.m. Monday in the 100 block La Salle Street, where a magnetic light bar was stolen off a vehicle.
Streator police reported damage to property at 10:57 p.m. Monday at Wilk’s Bar, 415 S. Illinois St., the front screen to a gaming machine was damaged.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.