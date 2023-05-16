OSF in Ottawa, Streator to host blood drives

OSF facilities in Streator and Ottawa will host blood drives this month.

OSF Center for Health in Streator, 111 Spring St., will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the Community Education space.

ImpactLife also will be at OSF HealthCare St. Elizabeth Medical Center, 1100 East Norris Drive, from 7:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 30, in meeting room 1.

ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF St. Elizabeth, the Center for Health, and many other regional hospitals. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All people ages 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities.