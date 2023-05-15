The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator sophomore Jake Hagie making an impact with varsity Bulldogs

Streator baseball’s Jake Hagie is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Northern Insurance Group, LTD; Jim Boes Services; and Christian Reynolds American Family Insurance.
In the week he won, Hagie, a sophomore, continued his success pitching in the varsity rotation with a complete-game shutout in a 3-0, Illinois Central Eight Conference victory for the Bulldogs over visiting Manteno. He received 180 of 426 votes on a ballot that also included runner-up Carson Zellers (Marquette baseball), Makayla McNally (Serena softball) and Evelyn O’Connor (Seneca girls track and field).
Next week’s ballot will be online Monday morning and accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
No not really. Pretty much everyone calls me Jake.
You’ve had a lot of success as a sophomore called up to pitch for varsity. Do you approach games playing with the sophomore team and varsity team differently?
Throughout the day I definitely focus and think more about the game when I’m pitching for varsity.
How old were you when you began playing baseball, and what league did you first play in?
I started playing baseball in my backyard when I was 3 or 4. James Street Tee-Ball was the first league I played in.
Who have been a few of the most influential coaches in your life?
My dad, Pete Williamson, Randy McCloskey, Shane Hill and Jason Sterling.
Did you always want to be a pitcher?
Yes, I started pitching at the earliest age I could.
Did you have a favorite book or book series as a kid?
Through middle school I read most of Mike Lupica’s sports novels.
You’re going out to a local restaurant with teammates to celebrate a big win, and it’s your pick. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?
Chix or Carbo’s wings.
It’s the seventh inning, tie ballgame, bases loaded, two outs. Would you rather be on the mound or stepping into the batter’s box?
I love the pressure and would want to be in either of the two situations.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
I don’t yet know where I’m going to college, but I hope to still be playing baseball.