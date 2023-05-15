Police blotter: May 15, 2023

David W. Kerwell Jr., 35, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Sunday in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue.
Torricello Embry, 49, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery, criminal damage to property and two counts of battery Saturday in the 1400 block of Catherine Street.
Caitlyn R. Anderson, 23, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance Sunday in the 900 block of Sycamore Street.
Justin J. Price, 37, of Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI, felony aggravated resisting a peace officer, improper lane use, no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol Sunday in the 1700 block of East Norris Drive.
Allen L. Freeman Jr., 32, of Morris, was picked up by Ottawa police on a failure-to-appear warrant Sunday at 1120 Canal St.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.