Ottawa High School awards more than $91,000 in scholarships

Ottawa High School awarded more than $91,000 to students Wednesday. Students also were recognized for scholarships issued outside of the district and military commitments.

Henry Alexander: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Peyton Bryson: Florence Scherer Bruner Writing Award

Kiersten Burke: Ottawa American Legion Scholarship

Grace Carroll: Booster Club Scholarship Scholarship, Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Jenan Jobst Memorial Scholarship, Jim Sutherland Athletic Award, OTHSEA Centennial Scholarship, Ralph Nelson Memorial Scholarship, Ryan Nevins Legacy Award, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Senior Letterman Award, Tyler “TC” Carson Memorial, Ottawa Business Builders Future Entrepreneur Scholarship

Ryan Chamberlain: Candy Besse Bernardoni Spirit Award

Sarah Clark: Betty Hibbs Schott Memorial Scholarship

Jonathan Cooper: Booster Club Scholarship Scholarship, OTHSEA Centiennial Scholarship, Tyler “TC” Carson Memorial

Emelina Coss: Illinois State Scholars

Ava Creedon: Booster Club Scholarship Scholarship

Trey Donnelly: U.S. Marines, enlistment

Rylan Dorsey: OTHSEA Centiennial Scholarship

Hannah Dugan: Foundation Student Leader of the Month

Michaela Edwards Froisland: Babe Ruth Sportsmanship Award, female, Illinois State Scholars, Jim Gayan Memorable Charitable Service Scholarship, William J. Reagan Chemistry/Fine Arts Award

Shelby Einhaus: Alexender Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Ali Stevenson Memorial Scholarship, Dean L. Cashman Engineering Scholarship, La Salle County Exelon Nuclear Station Scholarship, FFA Alumni Boosters Scholarship, FFA: Dekalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award, FFA: Earl Bernard Memorial Scholarship, Foundation Student Leader of the Month, Illinois State Scholars, Ottawa Zonta Club

Molly Etscheid: Foundation Student Leader of the Month, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Jackson Ewen: Bud Sand Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Paige Falany: Illinois State Scholars

Corinne Francis: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Foundation Student Leader of the Month, Illinois Association for College Admissions Counseling Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, Marquis “What Fuels You” Scholarship, Mary Ewers Fine Arts Scholarship, OTHSEA Centennial Scholarship, Rebecca Aten Art Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, P.E.O. Star Scholarship, Mediacom World Class Scholarship,

Saryia Furlow: U.S. Air Force, enlistment

Hannah Galletti: Illinois State Scholars, Kate Rowe Wielgopolan Scholarship, Masonic Lodge, Occidental #40, Scholarship, Ralph Nelson Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Minnie and Laddie Tonielli Scholarship, Dr. Robert Owen Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Jacee Goodrich: Alexender Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Adam Gross: Alexender Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, Richard H. Donnocker Memorial Scholarship, Tom and Lyn Henderson Scholarship, Jerry Bretag Memorial Scholarship, OTHSEA Centiennial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Aiden Gutierrez: U.S. Marines, enlistment

Nashla Gutierrez: Foundation Student Leader of the Month

Matt Haerle: Jim Sutherland Award

Karcin Hagi: Illinois State Scholars, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Eva Heimsoth: Booster Club Scholarship, Catholic Daughters of America Scholarship, Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, Ottawa Kiwanis Key Club Scholarship

Isabel Heimsoth: Booster Club Scholarship, Catholic Daughters of America Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, Sunrise Rotary Scholarship

Emma Heiser: Illinois State Scholars

Ryley Jett: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Totus Keely: Foundation Student Leader of the Month, Illinois State Scholars, La Salle County ROE Excellence Award, Illinois Council of Teachers Mathematics Award

Kevin Keenan: U.S. Marines, enlistment

Payton Knoll: Booster Club Scholarship, Val Van der Meer Award

Justin Lang: U.S. Marines, enlistment

Raegan Macias: Margaret Remington Dingle Art Award

Caitlyn Michel: Don Stevenson Lions Club Memorial Scholarship

Nicholas Miller: Illinois State Scholars

McKenzie Oslanzi: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Candy Besse Bernardini Spirit Award

Alex Perez: U.S. Army, enlistment

Owen Phillips: Kerry Condron “A Good Life” Scholarship, Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship

Lauren Podman: Ralph Nelson Memorial Scholarship

Josie Poundstone: Aaron M. Rick Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, ONYX Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Streator Golf Association Scholarship, Tyler “TC” Carson Memorial

Conner Price: Bryce Bilyeu Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship, Jim Sutherland Award, Richard Pope Award, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Senior Letterman Award - male,

Maria Reinert: Mary Ewers Fine Arts Scholarship, Ottawa Woman’s Club

Tristan Roberts: U.S. Marines, enlistment

Trace Roether: Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship, Foundation Student Leader of the Month, Illinois State Scholars, Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Taryn Ruhland: Booster Club Scholarship

Brynne Sember: Val Van der Meer Award

Levi Sheehan: Babe Ruth Sportsmanship Award - male, Senior Letterman Award - male

Cora Sisk: Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship

Jenna Smithmeyer: Ali Stevenson Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, Don E. Morehead Scholarship, Foundation Student Leader of the Month, Harold Clemens, II Memorial Scholarship, Tom and Lyn Henderson Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, Jennifer Rhode Memorial Scholarship, Jerry Bretag Memorial Scholarship, Occidental Masonic Lodge, Ottawa Noon Rotary Scholarship, Alexander K. and Virginia G. Scherer Education Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Carter Snook: Alexender Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, US Silica Scholarship, Vactor Manufacturing Inc. Scholarship

Christina Snook: Bausch & Lomb Science Award

Madeline Sondgeroth: Rich Roberts Memorial Award

Ryleigh Stehl: Alexender Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Morgan Stone: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Vicke Hess Elementary Education Memorial Scholarship

Emily Swanson: Booster Club Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, US Silica Scholarship

Atreyu Tesch: U.S. Army, enlistment

Landen Thorsen: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Abbey Thumm: FFA Alumni Boosters Scholarship, FFA Lifetme Alumni Membership in Memory of Clifford Sichta, Jr., FFA: Earl Bernard Memorial Scholarhip

Liam Tipple: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Noah Underhill: Illinois State Scholars, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Adriana Vercolio: Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship

Stefani Villarreal: “A Star Lives On” in Loving Memory of Corey Medina, Roger and June Rowe Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Emma Walker: Bud Sand Memorial Scholarship, Illinois Sate Scholars.