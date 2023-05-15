Marseilles lands $125,000 state library grant

The Marseilles Public Library was awarded a grant that will help it make about $260,000 in weather and age-related repairs to the 1906 Carnegie building.

The Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias sent a letter Thursday to Marseilles Library Director Jan Ambrose informing her the library will receive $125,000 for a Live and Learn Construction Grant.

“The city and library boards has strived to keep the library building as original as possible,” said Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck. “We would like to thank everyone that assisted us with the grant especially North Central Illinois Council of Governments.”

Giannoulias said in Thursday’s letter the grant program is committed to ensuring all Illinois residents have fair and equitable access to library services.