2 arrested in Ottawa cocaine bust

An Ottawa man and woman were arrested following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation into cocaine sales.
Daniel J. Toniell, 44, of Ottawa, was arrested Friday by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Department on the 1900 block of La Salle Street in Ottawa on complaints of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine. Tonielli was transported to the La Salle County jail with bond set at $750,000.
Caitlyn R. Anderson, 23, of Ottawa, was arrested Sunday by the Ottawa Police Department on a La Salle County warrant for two counts of a controlled substance after police said she delivered cocaine to undercover agents in the La Salle County area. She was transported to the La Salle County Jail with a $750,000 bond. At the time of her arrest, she was on probation in La Salle County for a 2022 conviction of delivery of a controlled substance.