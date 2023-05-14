The Times Area Roundup: Taylor Cuchra helps lead Marquette Academy over Forreston

Marquette’s Taylor Cuchra had a huge day to help the Crusaders to a 13-2 victory in six innings over Forreston on Saturday at June Gross Field.
Cuchra singled, doubled, homered twice and drove in five runs against the Cardinals to help the hosts improve to 21-6 on the season. Lindsey Kaufmann (two RBIs) added three hits, Kaylee Killelea drove in three runs and Makala Backos (solo) and Emma Rinearson (two-run) each blasted a home run. Killelea (6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) earned the pitching victory.
Manteno 5, Seneca 3 (6 inn.): At the Rockridge Spring Classic, the Panthers scored two times in the sixth in defeating the Fighting Irish.
Lexie Buis (RBI) had two hits for Seneca (22-7-1), while Sam Vandevelde and Tessa Krull had RBIs. Krull (5 IP, 5 ER, 7 K) took the pitching loss.
Newark 2, Newman 0: At Sterling, winning pitcher Kaitlyn Schofield (4 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 8 K) and reliever Kodi Rizzo (3 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 8 K) combined on a two-hit shutout to help the Norsemen improve to 27-1 on the season.
Taylor Kruser singled and doubled, Danica Peshia hit a solo home run and Scholdfiled added an RBI hit for Newark.
Indian Creek 7, Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 1: At Shabbona, the Bobcats fell in the Little Ten Conference game to the Timberwolves.
Kadyn Haage had two hits and Taylor Johnson an RBI for S/H-BR/L (9-11, 7-5). Morgan Potter (6 IP, 1 ER, 5 K) suffered the loss in the circle.
BASEBALL
Marquette 3, Annawan-Wethersfield 2: At Annawan, the Crusaders improved to 26-2 on the season with the one-run win over the Titans.
Keaton Davis (RBI) had two hits for Marquette, while Krew Bond (RBI) and Charlie Mullen both doubled. Sam Mitre also recorded an RBI. Alec Novotney (6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 ) earned the win and Bond (1 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) the save.
Westmont 6-7, Serena 5-3: At Westmont, the Huskers fell to 14-11 on the season after dropping the doubleheader to the Sentinels.
In the opener, Todd Smith had two hits and three RBIs to pace Serena. Hudson Stafford (3 IP, 3 ER, 0 K) and Tanner Faivre (3 IP, 3 ER, 2 K) combined efforts on the hill.
In the second game, Smith had two more hits and an RBI with Beau Raikes also driving home a run. Braxton Hart (3 IP, 4 ER, 4 K) and Smith (3 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) split the mound duties.
Plano 8, Newark 7: At Plano, the Reapers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to top the Norsemen.
Jake Kruser and Jorgen Friestad (double, three RBIs) each had two hits for Newark (10-18). Joe Martin (RBI) tripled, Payton Wills (RBI) doubled and Caden Wheeler knocked in a run. Cole Reibel (2 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 K), Kruser (1 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 1 K), and Toby Steffen (3 IP, 5 ER, 3 K) all took the mound for the visitors.
Aurora Central Catholic 10, Sandwich 8: At Aurora, the Indians fell to 10-16 on the year with the loss to the Chargers.
Hunter Pavia (RBI) and Chris Barbor (double, two RBIs) each had three hits for Sandwich. Chance Lange, Tyler Lissman, Braden Behringer and Taylor Adams all recorded an RBI. Behringer (5 1/3 IP, 6 ER, 3 K) suffered the loss on the mound.