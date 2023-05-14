Reddick Library in Ottawa to host event to make dragon eye keychain

The following events are scheduled the week of May 15 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 15: Mystery Monday Book Club, “Celine” by Peter Heller, adults. New members are always welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book summary: This spine-tingling novel of suspense tells the story of Celine, an elegant, aristocratic private eye who specializes in reuniting families while trying to make amends for a loss in her own past.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 16: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3 to 6.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17: Shake, Rattle, Read! A musical story time for children ages 9 months to 36 months.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17: On Being Fabulous: A Virtual Evening with Jonathan Van Ness and Kristi Yamaguchi (Illinois Libraries Present), adults. Queer Eye and Getting Curious star and ice skating super fan, Van Ness talks with his idol, Olympic gold medalist Yamaguchi. They’ll chat about figure skating, fabulous style and whatever else comes up. Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated TV personality, New York Times bestselling author, podcaster, hairstylist to the stars and Illinois native. Yamaguchi is an Olympic, U.S. and World Hall of Fame figure skater with two World Championship gold medals along with an Olympic gold medal. To register, go to https://bit.ly/OnBeingFabulous.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18: Dragon Eye Keychain, seventh through 12th grade. Let your creativity go wild with this one-of-a-kind clay dragon eye keychain.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.