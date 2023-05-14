May 14, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle County marriage licenses: April 3 to 28, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle County issued marriage licenses for April 3 through April 28, 2023.

Angel R Holguin of Ottawa and Alyson Joi Day of Ottawa

Isaac Lee Price of Streator and Sarah Elizabeth Schultz of Streator

Robert Anthony Pizzo of Streator and Dorothy Elizabeth Czarnecki of Streator

Edward Charles Whitney of Streator and Katlynn Marie Starkey of Streator

Jacob Terry Enk of Ottawa and Jennifer Paulina Loreley Lopez of Ottawa

Jacob Charles Watson of Seneca and Micah Michelle Johnson of Seneca

Mitchell Robert Baker of Mount Prospect and Sarah Emilie Mulhall of Mount Prospect

Brandon Anthony Sustek of Streator and Kyleigh Nichole Ceja of Streator

Michael Eugene McCarver of Mendota and Alexis Gabrielle Villarreal of Mendota

George Jordan Smith of Oglesby and Katelyn Marie Myers of Oglesby

Ethan Stone Novak of Ottawa and Nikita LeeAnn Robison of Millington

Brett Thomas Freeman of Streator and Miranda Lynn Neurohr of Ottawa

Cody Camaro Root of Essex and Michelle Nicole Erickson of Essex

Mario Francisco Menbreño Ortiz of Mendota and Salia Emelina Perez Escalante of Mendota

Jesse Jay Kater of Blue Mound and Paige Ashleigh Walters of Sheridan

Benjamin Franklin VanVactor of La Salle and Mandy Rachelle Vowels of La Salle

Jeremy Robert Lieske of Marseilles and Ashley Nichole Arnold of Marseilles

Thomas Francis McCormick of Dwight and Tammy Kay Turner of Dwight

Stephen Joseph Ladzinski of La Salle and Cassieanna Marie Siebert of La Salle

Luke Virgil Long of Wheeling and Taylor Ashlynn Marvin of Wheeling

John Lee Philp II of Ottawa and Megan Ruth Nixon of Ottawa

Michael Glenn Milasuski of La Salle and Taylor Constance Pettit of La Salle

John Willliam Gibson III of La Salle and Niki Lee Timmons of La Salle

Martin Nicholas Velez of Plainfield and Julia Marie Schaible of Plainfield

Jacob James Lakan of Ottawa and Myranda Elizabeth Posada of Ottawa

Jeffrey Todd Cook of Ottawa and Valerie Ruth Vance of Ottawa

Philip Daniel Walk Jr. of Streator and Trinity Nicole Cross of Streator

Joshua Patrick Lloyd Smith of Princeton and Ashley Renee Seghi of Princeton

Adam Richard Johnson of Marseilles and Stephanie Nicole Kay of Marseilles