La Salle County marriage licenses: April 3 to 28, 2023

La Salle County issued marriage licenses for April 3 through April 28, 2023.
Angel R Holguin of Ottawa and Alyson Joi Day of Ottawa
Isaac Lee Price of Streator and Sarah Elizabeth Schultz of Streator
Robert Anthony Pizzo of Streator and Dorothy Elizabeth Czarnecki of Streator
Edward Charles Whitney of Streator and Katlynn Marie Starkey of Streator
Jacob Terry Enk of Ottawa and Jennifer Paulina Loreley Lopez of Ottawa
Jacob Charles Watson of Seneca and Micah Michelle Johnson of Seneca
Mitchell Robert Baker of Mount Prospect and Sarah Emilie Mulhall of Mount Prospect
Brandon Anthony Sustek of Streator and Kyleigh Nichole Ceja of Streator
Michael Eugene McCarver of Mendota and Alexis Gabrielle Villarreal of Mendota
George Jordan Smith of Oglesby and Katelyn Marie Myers of Oglesby
Ethan Stone Novak of Ottawa and Nikita LeeAnn Robison of Millington
Brett Thomas Freeman of Streator and Miranda Lynn Neurohr of Ottawa
Cody Camaro Root of Essex and Michelle Nicole Erickson of Essex
Mario Francisco Menbreño Ortiz of Mendota and Salia Emelina Perez Escalante of Mendota
Jesse Jay Kater of Blue Mound and Paige Ashleigh Walters of Sheridan
Benjamin Franklin VanVactor of La Salle and Mandy Rachelle Vowels of La Salle
Jeremy Robert Lieske of Marseilles and Ashley Nichole Arnold of Marseilles
Thomas Francis McCormick of Dwight and Tammy Kay Turner of Dwight
Stephen Joseph Ladzinski of La Salle and Cassieanna Marie Siebert of La Salle
Luke Virgil Long of Wheeling and Taylor Ashlynn Marvin of Wheeling
John Lee Philp II of Ottawa and Megan Ruth Nixon of Ottawa
Michael Glenn Milasuski of La Salle and Taylor Constance Pettit of La Salle
John Willliam Gibson III of La Salle and Niki Lee Timmons of La Salle
Martin Nicholas Velez of Plainfield and Julia Marie Schaible of Plainfield
Jacob James Lakan of Ottawa and Myranda Elizabeth Posada of Ottawa
Jeffrey Todd Cook of Ottawa and Valerie Ruth Vance of Ottawa
Philip Daniel Walk Jr. of Streator and Trinity Nicole Cross of Streator
Joshua Patrick Lloyd Smith of Princeton and Ashley Renee Seghi of Princeton
Adam Richard Johnson of Marseilles and Stephanie Nicole Kay of Marseilles