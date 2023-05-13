The Times Area Roundup: Streator baseball gets 17th win; Marquette softball scores 20th

At East Peoria on Friday, the Streator Bulldogs baseball team scored five runs in the third inning and then held off their hosts 7-6 to improve to 17-10-1 on the season.
Clay Christoff (4 IP, 4 ER, 4 K) was called up and earned his first varsity pitching win, with Parker Phillis (3 IP, 2 ER, 5 K) notching the save. Adam Williamson (three hits), Brady Grabowski (two hits, RBI), Christian Benning (two RBIs) and Cole Martin (two runs batted in) led the Bulldogs attack.
Marquette 20, Somonauk 1 (4 inn.): At Somonauk, visiting Marquette (24-2) rolled to the nonconference win, starting the game with an eight-run top of the first.
Alec Novotney (single, double), Alex Graham (single), Logan Nelson (triple), Primo Pattelli, Tommy Durdan (two singles) and Carson Zellers (two singles) drove in two runs apiece for Marquette. Gabe Almeda scored three runs, with Zellers (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K) and Ryan Peterson (2 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) splitting the mound work.
Sandwich 12, Newark 2 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the visiting Norsemen (10-18) fell to the host Indians (10-15-1) despite a double and RBI from Joe Martin.
Austin Marks (two hits, three RBIs), Chris Barbor (three RBIs) and Tyler Lissman (three hits, one RBI) led Sandwich’s support of winning pitcher Lissman (4 IP, 1 ER, 4 K). Clay Friestad (1.1 IP, 6 ER, 0 K) suffered the pitching loss.
Softball
Sandwich 12, Lisle 4: At Sandwich, the host Indians (13-12) beat their former conference rivals led by the pitching of Aubrey Cyr (7 IP, 0 ER, 10 K) and a 13-hit attack.
Gianna Madrigal and Allison Olson each delivered two hits and two runs batted in. Lily Geltz added three hits, and Johanna Freemon had two hits and an RBI.
Marquette 2, Somonauk/HBR/Leland 1: At Somonauk, the visiting Crusaders (20-6) reached 20 wins with the nonconference win over the Bobcats, scoring the winning run in the seventh.
Emma Rinearson (two hits) and Maisie Lyons (hit, RBI) led the Crusaders offense in support of pitchers Taylor Cuchra (4 IP, 1 ER, 6 K), Lindsey Kaufmann (win, 2 IP, 0 R, 1 K) and Kaylee Killelea (save, 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K).
Felicity Thornton had three hits and an RBI for Somonauk/HBR/Leland to support Bre VerCautren (7 IP, 1 ER, 7 K).