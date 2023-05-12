The Times Area Roundup: Seneca’s Calvin Maierhofer shines in win over Fieldcrest

Seneca senior Calvin Maierhofer had two hits and pitched six shutout innings with five strikeouts to help lead the Fighting Irish to a 5-1 victory over visiting Fieldcrest on Thursday afternoon.
Zack Sulzberger knocked in three runs, Casey Clennon had a double and RBI, and Nate Othon drove in a run for Seneca (16-8). Austin Aldridge (1 IP, 2 K) pitched the final inning.
Losing pitcher Jordan Heider, Tyler Serna and Eli Peterson each singled for Fieldcrest (7-13).
Pontiac 10, Ottawa 0 (5 inn.): At Pontiac, the host Indians scored seven runs in the first inning on the way to defeating the Pirates.
Huston Hart’s third-inning single was the lone hit for Ottawa (16-13), while Payton Knoll (3 IP, 8 ER, 5 K) suffered the pitching loss.
Reed-Custer 5, Streator 4: At Braidwood, the Comets overcame a four-run deficit after three innings to slip past the Bulldogs in the Illinois Central Eight Conference finale for both squads.
Parker Phills (two doubles) and Brady Grabowski (double, RBI) each had two hits for Streator (16-10-1, 8-6). Christian Benning had two RBIs and Adam Williamson also drove in a run. Landon Muntz (1 IP, 0 ER, 1 K) suffered the loss in relief of starter Jake Hagie (6 IP, 3 ER, 4 K).
Newark 12, Crossroads Christian 2 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen plated seven runs in the third inning in the triumph.
Cole Reibel (RBI) smacked three hits to lead Newark (10-17). Joe Martin (double, triple, two RBIs), Jorgen Friestad (triple, RBI) and Caden Wheeler (double, RBI) each had two hits. Martin (4 1/3 IP, 0 R, 11 K) earned the pitching win, with Reibel (2/3 IP, 1 K) recorded the final two outs.
Somonauk 6, Amboy 4: At Somonauk, the Bobcats scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings in the victory over the Clippers.
Justin Lee and Noah Brandt (two RBIs) each had a single and double for Somonauk (12-7). Silas Johnson drove in a pair of runs and Luke Rader stole four bases. Winning pitcher Aiden Hopkins (4 IP, 1 ER, 3 K), Coleton Eade (1 IP, 1 K) and Aldo Resendez (2 IP, 1 K) combined efforts on the mound.
SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 3, Serena 2 (8 inn.): At Peru, the Cavaliers scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to top the Huskers.
Serena (17-8) had just two hits, a Paisley Twait fourth-inning home run after RayElle Brennan had singled. Maddie Glade (7 IP, 3 ER, 6 K) took the pitching loss.
Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 2, Amboy 0: At Somonauk, Bobcats’ winning pitcher Bre VerCaultren fired the complete-game, two-hit shutout with just one walk and 15 strikeouts.
Kayla Anderson had two hits, while Kadyn Haage and Haley McCoy each drove in a run for S/HBR/L (9-9).
Sandwich 12, Plano 1 (6 inn.): At Plano, the Indians scored six runs in the third in the win over the Reapers to close out the Interstate 8 Conference schedule.
Alexis Sexton (double, RBI), Lily Geltz (double, two RBIs), Breanna Sexton (home run, three RBIs) and Gianna Madrigal (home run, three RBIs) each had two hits for Sandwich (12-12, 5-9). Winning pitcher Brooklyn Marks threw a complete-game, one-hitter with eight strikeouts and also blasted a solo homer.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Sandwich’s Claire Allen and Sunny Weber qualify for state at 2A Sterling Sectional
Sandwich senior Claire Allen and freshman Sunny Weber are both heading to the state meet after performances at the Class 2A Sterling Sectional. Allen won the discus (42.79 meters) and finished second in the shot put (12.42). Weber claimed wins in both the 1,600-meter run (5:04.01) and 3,200 (10:39.72). Joanna Rivera placed sixth (2:33.99) in the 800, but did not advance.
Sandwich scored 39 points to tie Plano for fourth as a team. Central won the event with 112 points with Sterling (82) placing second.
Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour punches ticket to state meet
Fieldcrest freshman Macy Gochanour will be heading the state meet after winning the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 1A Farmington Sectional. Gochanour finished the event in a time of 48.71 seconds.
BOYS TENNIS
Streator 4, St. Bede 0: At Peru, the Bulldogs swept all four matches to earn the win over the host Bruins.
In singles, No. 1 Ryan Beck (6-1, 6-4) and No. 2 Brad Minick (6-0, 6-0) picked up wins, while the No. 1 doubles team of Brenden Christensen/Andrew Vogel (6-1, 6-4), and No. 2 duo of Izak Gallik/Delroy Jones (6-2, 6-1) were also victorious.