Sewer separation work on Ottawa’s South Side to close East Van Buren Street through May 29

The intersection of East Van Buren Street and Third Avenue in Ottawa will be closed to through traffic through Monday, May 29, as the sewer separation project on the city’s South Side continues. During this time, contractors will notify residents affected when access to their driveways will be restricted.

Additionally, the 400 and 500 blocks of East Van Buren Street between Second and Fourth avenues will be closed to all traffic through Monday, May 29. Residents of those blocks will be contacted by contractors in advance when access to their driveways will be restricted.

Closure of the intersections of East Center Street and Third Avenue also is expected the week of May 15. Drivers in that area should be prepared to make a detour when that work begins.