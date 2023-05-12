Police blotter: May 12, 2023

Brandon Stange, 30, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle police with driving while revoked at 9:53 p.m. Thursday at Fifth and Joliet streets.
Karli M. Knox, 29, of rural Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to a motor vehicle Thursday in the 1400 block of Columbus Street.
Jessica R. Fast, 29, of Marseilles, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Thursday at West Norris Drive and Clinton Street.
Samantha M. Fitzpatrick, 25, of Mendota, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 8:34 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.
Jordan L. Winfert, 29, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended, operating a vehicle with no rear registration light and improper display of registration at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday at Third and Green streets.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.