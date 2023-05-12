Ottawa man charged with sexual assault of a child

An Ottawa man could face up to 63 years in prison if convicted of sexually assaulting a child, and doing so in front of another child.
Andrew J. Brookman, 25, also listed as a resident of Willow Spring, Missouri, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court on a warrant charging him with two felonies.
Brookman faces a mandatory prison sentence of 6 to 60 years if convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and could be required to serve that sentence back-to-back with a sentence of one to three years if convicted of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 4 felony.
The Class X count is subject to the state Truth in Sentencing Act, requiring certain felons to serve at least 85% of their prison time.
Court records allege on July 8 he performed an act of sexual contact on a child younger than 13 and did so in the presence of another child younger than 13.
Charges were filed April 24 but not disclosed until after Brookman was taken into custody on a warrant that fixed bond in the amount of $250,000. Brookman would need to post $25,000 to be released from La Salle County Jail and adhere to supplemental conditions such as no contact with the victims.
Brookman will appear May 18 for arraignment, accompanied by Ottawa defense attorney Duane Berkland.