‘It’s pretty cool to have a professional job out of high school,’ 3 Streator High students sign on to Vactor Manufacturing

Vactor Manufacturing hired three Streator High School students to full-time positions Thursday, with two of the students following their father’s career path.

Hayden Wolfe, Carson Trenor and Chase Hamara accepted the positions during a signing day event at the high school with their parents, work program instructor Chris Peterson, Principal Amy Jo Mascal and Vactor management in attendance.

Hamara accepted a position as an assembler working on the third shift, making a starting pay of $27.26 per hour; Trenor accepted a job as a box welder on the second shift, making a starting pay of $27.26 per hour; and Wolfe accepted a post in the painting department, making a starting pay of $26.43 per hour.

“It’s pretty cool to have a professional job out of high school,” Wolfe said.

Streator High School student Carson Trenor accepts a full-time position at Vactor Manufacturing during a signing day event Thursday, May 11, 2023. He is with his father Terry Trenor, who also works at Vactor. (Derek Barichello)

Wolfe and Trenor were inspired to pursue the jobs through their fathers’ experiences. Wolfe’s dad Eric has worked at Vactor for 23 years and Trenor’s dad Terry has worked there for 26.

“My dad mentioned this might be a good job for me, that I might be able to make a good living out of it,” Trenor said. “What I like about it is it’s all hands-on work.”

Streator High School student Hayden Wolfe accepts a full-time position at Vactor Manufacturing during a signing day event Thursday, May 11, 2023. He is with his parents Nikki Rambo and Eric Wolfe. (Derek Barichello)

Wolfe said he’s looking forward to seeing his dad every day at work and handling different duties in his department.

“It’s going to be cool to see him,” he said. “I’m also going to be only 5 minutes away from home.”

Streator High School student Chase Hamara accepts a full-time position at Vactor Manufacturing during a signing day event Thursday, May 11, 2023. Joining him are his parents Lindsay Tincher and Jim Hamara. (Derek Barichello)

Taking his inspiration from working in a shop and vocational classes, Hamara said he’s excited to have a full-time job lined up after high school graduation. Vactor management described Hamara as a “very good employee,” noting they are excited to have him.

“I’ve always felt more comfortable working in manufacturing,” Hamara said. “Vactor is a great opportunity. It’s a great opportunity to be here at my age.”

Vactor management also spoke about Trenor and Wolfe, describing Trenor as a “pleasure to be around,” “prompt” and someone who cares about the quality of the product; and describing “there’s nothing bad to say” about Wolfe because he has a positive attitude and catches on fast.

Katie Muntz, human resources manager at Vactor, said the signing day was the third event the company has hosted at Streator High School in coordination with the school’s co-op working program led by Peterson.