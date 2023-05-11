Trial date postponed for Streator man charged with attacking officer

A Streator man will not stand trial May 22 for allegedly wielding a knife at a Streator police officer, leading the officer to shoot him twice.
Jacob R. Thompson, 31, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a scheduled motions hearing ahead of trial for aggravated assault to a police officer, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison.
However, attorneys in the case disclosed Thompson sat for a mental health evaluation – results were not disclosed in open court – and then asked to have the trial date stricken while they resume confidential discussions.
Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia agreed and indefinitely postponed Thompson’s trial. He will next appear June 1 for a status hearing.
Mental health issues were called into question after the Jan. 23 incident at Central Park in Streator. There, Streator police have said, Thompson charged at the officer with the knife and pinned the officer against his police-issue pickup, forcing the officer to shoot in self-defense.
Thompson was shot in the right hip and below the right armpit but was released from a hospital the next day.
The officer was unharmed but taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator as a precaution.