The Times Area Roundup: Area shut out at Erie Sectional; Marquette baseball sweeps Putnam County

At the Class 1A Erie Sectional on Wednesday, Mary Jo Lechtenberg’s 1.47-meter high jump was good for third place and Marquette’s top individual finish, but just missed out on jumps for qualifying for the state meet.
Maggie Jewett (2:38.75 in the 800) added a fifth-place finish for the Crusaders.
Marquette (eight team points) placed 16th. Sherrard (113), St. Bede (62) and the hosts (58.5) were the top three teams.
Baseball
Marquette 3, Putnam Co. 0: At Masinelli Field, the recently crowned Tri-County Conference champions closed out their league schedule with one final league victory.
Marquette (24-2 overall, 13-1 TCC) scored a pair of runs in the second inning, and the combination of Taylor Waldron (win, 6 IP, 0 R, 11 K) and Logan Nelson (save, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K) worked a one-hit shutout to make the lead hold up. Carson Zellers drove in two Crusaders runs, while Tommy Durdan had two singles and an RBI.
South Beloit 8, Earlville 5: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders took the nonconference defeat.
Kaneland 20, Sandwich 5 (4 inn.): At Maple Park, the visiting Indians (9-14 overall, 2-12 Interstate 8) gave up a 12-run second on the way to the league loss.
Chance Lange (1 IP, 10 ER, 0 K) took the pitching loss. Tyler Lissman and Quinn Rome each delivered two hits and a run batted in for Sandwich.
Softball
Kaneland 3, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Indians (11-12 overall, 4-9 Interstate 8) surrendered two runs in the seventh of a home loss.
Breanna Sexton and Alexis Sexton each singled twice, Lily Geltz singled and drove in a run, and Aubrey Cyr doubled and suffered the pitching loss (7 IP, 3 ER, 9 K).
South Beloit 7, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders were shut out in a nonconference ballgame.