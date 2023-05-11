Police blotter: May 11, 2023

Lesley A. Warren, 38, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (unlawful possession of a controlled substance) at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday at Third and Wright streets.

Dominick J. Coss, 18, of Streator, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (reckless discharge of a firearm) at 2:43 a.m. Thursday at Sixth and Gooding streets. Coss also was charged with felony unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer and no valid driver’s license, police said.

Ronald A. Larabee, 68, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and no insurance Wednesday in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive.

Rosanda N. Taylor, 39, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Wednesday in her residence.

Streator police reported Thursday a pair of stolen vehicles, though both were later recovered. A 2015 Honda Civic was reported stolen at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Vermillion Street, though the vehicle was recovered later in the day in Streator. A 2002 Chevrolet Blazer was reported stolen at 2:02 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Vermillion Street, though the vehicle was recovered later in the day in La Salle.

Streator police reported a vehicle burglary at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Cable Street.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.