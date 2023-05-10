The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa softball rolls to I-8 win over Rochelle

At Rochelle on Tuesday, Maura Condon knocked a single and two triples and drove in seven runs as the visiting Ottawa softball team (20-5, 12-1 Interstate 8) overwhelmed Rochelle 14-0 in five innings, scoring in every inning, including a five-run top of the first.
McKenzie Oslanzi singled twice, homered, drove in two runs and scored four times, with Ryleigh Stehl (three hits, RBI), Kendall Lowery (three hits, three runs) and Peyton Bryson (two hits) also leading the offense in support of Oslanzi (5 IP, 0 R, 10 K), who spun a five-inning perfect game.
Marquette 6, Putnam County 2: At Granville, the visiting Crusaders (18-6, 12-1 Tri-County) used a four-run fourth to take control, plenty of support for Kaylee Kilellea (7 IP, 2 ER, 11 K), who allowed just three hits.
Lindsey Kaufmann had two hits and an RBI, while Kealy Rick and Emma Rinearson each singled and had an RBI.
Marquette hosts Putnam County to conclude the series Thursday, with a Crusaders win guaranteeing them at least a share of the TCC title.
Reed-Custer 6, Streator 4 (9 inn.): At SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs (8-16, 6-8 Illinois Central Eight Conference) scored a run in the bottom of the seventh – a two-out home run by Emma Augustine – to send the game to extra innings before the Comets plated two runs in the ninth to earn the win.
Augustine also homered in the second and finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Lily Kupec drove in Streator’s other run. Makenna Ondrey (9 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 15 K) suffered the pitching loss.
Seneca 8, Dwight 0: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 21-6 overall and finished TCC play 13-1 with the win over the Trojans.
Tessa Krull fired a five-hit shutout for Seneca with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Alyssa Zellers (three runs, five stolen bases) and Callee Bauer (RBI) each had two hits, while Neely Hougas tripled in a run.
“Tessa was good tonight and Alyssa did a great job at the top of the order making things happen,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “All four seniors (Kennedy Hartwig, Kaitlyn Higgins, Bauer, Hougas) had hits on senior night. Great effort to finish the conference season 13-1.”
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: At rural Streator, the Warriors scored all of their runs in the fifth to erase a two-run deficit in the TCC win over the Mallards.
Ella Derossett had two hits for WFC (15-10, 7-7), while Cloee Johnston had a double and two RBIs. Shae Simons (7 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 K) earned the win in the circle and struck out her 200th batter of the season.
Sterling Newman 10, Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 0 (5 inn.): At Sterling, the Bobcats (8-9) had only four hits – by Bre VerCautren, Felicity Thornton (double), Kayla Anderson and Haley McCoy (double) – in the loss to the Comets.
Earlville 3-5, Hiawatha 1-2: At Kirkland, the Red Raiders (4-11, 4-8 Little Ten Conference) claimed both ends of the doubleheader over the Hawks, each game going five innings.
Brooklynn Guelde struck out 14 in winning the opener, with Chesney Auter, Mya Ramey and Shelby Garbacz each posting a single and RBI.
Guelde fanned 11 in the second game win, with Bailey Miller (two triples) and Auter (double, four RBIs) each smacking two hits.
BASEBALL
Ottawa 5-7, Rochelle 6-4: At King Field, the Pirates split the I-8 doubleheader with the Hubs.
In the opener, Jack Henson (two RBIs) had three hits to lead Ottawa (16-13, 6-8), while Branden Aguirre (RBI) doubled twice, and Ryan Chamberlain tripled. Payton Knoll, Adam Swanson and Huston Hart had RBIs. Camden Loomis (6 IP, 6 K) took the loss.
In the second game, Conner Price (4 1/3 IP, 4 K) earned the win in relief of Rylan Dorsey (2 2/3 IP, 7 K). Henson (two RBIs) had two hits, Swanson had a triple and two RBIs, and Dillan Quatrano provided a RBI.
Reed-Custer 4, Streator 1: At SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs dropped to 16-9-1 overall and 8-5 in ICE play with the loss to the Comets.
Christian Benning singled and doubled for Streator, with Parker Phillis adding a base hit. Adam Williamson (Loss, 6 IP, 1 ER, 7 K) and Benning (1 IP, 1 K) shared efforts on the hill.
Seneca 4, Dwight 3: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish scored all of their runs in the sixth in topping the Trojans in TCC play.
Casey Clennon singled, doubled and drove in three runs for Seneca (16-8, 9-5), while Zack Sulzberger also had a RBI. Paxton Giertz (4 1/3 IP, 9 K), Chase Buis (2/3 IP, 1 K) and Clennon (Win, 2 IP, 2 K) combined efforts on the mound.
Henry-Senachwine 4, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0: At rural Streator, the Warriors fell to 6-15 overall and 3-11 in TCC play with the loss to the Mallards.
Mason Sterling and Sam Schmitz each singled for WFC. Nolan Price (1 2/3 IP, 1 K), Sterling (1 1/3 IP, 2 K) and Tucker Hill (4 IP, 2 K) all pitched for the hosts.
Serena 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Serena, the Huskers topped the Royals in the LTC game to improve to 12-10 overall and 10-3 in league play.
Carson Baker (6 2/3 IP, 10 K) earned the win with Beau Raikes recording the final out. Tanner Faivre and Hudson Stafford each had two hits, Todd Smith (RBI) a double, and Camden Figgins drove in a pair of runs.
Newark 11, Leland 0 (3 inn.): At Leland, the Norsemen (9-17, 7-7) received two hits each from Jake Kruser (RBI), Cole Reibel (two RBIs), Joe Martin (three RBIs) and Andrew Stoughton (RBI) in the LTC win over the Panthers.
Ty Steffen doubled in a pair of runs and Caden Wheeler earned the pitching victory.
Kaneland 8, Sandwich 3: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped to 9-14 overall and 2-11 in I-8 play with the loss to the Knights.
Chance Lange had three hits, including a solo home run, to pace Sandwich. Tyler Lissman and Austin Marks had RBIs. Hunter Pavia (6 IP, 3 K) and Braden Behringer (1 IP, 1 K) shared efforts on the hill.
GIRLS SOCCER
Streator 5, Limestone 2: At Bartonville, the Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 16-4 record heading into their own Class 2A Streator Regional next week. Zuzu Gonzalez and Anna Russow scored two goals apiece for Streator.
Indian Creek 8, Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk 1: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional, the Royals saw their season come to an end. Lilliana Martinez scored the lone goal for H-BR/Somonauk.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
At the Heart of Illinois Conference Boys Meet hosted by Heyworth, Eureka (153 team points) took the title, while Fieldcrest (12) was eighth and Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (2) was 11th. Jozia Johnson (11.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash) and Caleb Krischel (4:39.76 in the 1,600) both scored third-place finishes for Fieldcrest.