The Streator Police Department will be distributing bicycle light kits to make the roads safer for cyclists.

The department purchased 20 light kits from from C & A Bicycle Salvage and Repair Store in Streator for $15 each. The department will be installing these units for those whom they encounter riding on the street during the month of May or until they run out.

The Streator Police Department wants to remind all residents to watch for bicycles any time of day.