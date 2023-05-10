Streator Plan Commission recommends parking lot for new Dollar General

The Streator Plan Commission recommended approval of a parking plan Tuesday for a new Dollar General on the city’s east side.

Dollar General submitted a plan for the new parking lot to be located on the out lot to the west of the Villas of Hollybrook, 2002 E. Main St.

The lot is zoned commercial, allowing for construction of the store, following review of parking.

The matter now will go before the Streator City Council for final approval.

Dollar General has two stores located in the Streator area. One store is located in Wetsgate Shopping Plaza and the other is at 110 E. Livingston Road in South Streator.