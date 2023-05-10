May 10, 2023
State Sen. Tom Bennett passes Illinois Bacon Day to thank pork industry

Illinois hog farmers produce more than 6 billion slices of bacon per year

State Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City), whose district includes portions of La Salle and Livingston counties, announced his re-election bid Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

State Sen. Tom Bennett recently gave recognition to Illinois’ pork industry. (Photo provided by Tom Bennett)

Bennett (R-Gibson City) passed legislation declaring May 3 as Illinois Bacon Day.

Senate Joint Resolution 22, filed by Bennett, notes the economic impact of the pork industry to Illinois, including contributing an estimated $13.8 billion to the state’s economy and supporting more than 57,000 jobs. Illinois hog farmers produce more than 6 billion slices of bacon per year.

“Agriculture is the state’s top industry, and our pork producers are an important component of that industry,” Bennett said in a news release. “This is a chance to have some fun, eat some tasty bacon, and honor the work of our pork farmers across the state.”