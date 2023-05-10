Police blotter: May 10, 2023

Breiana D. Herrean, 29, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Tuesday in her residence. At the same time and location, Kenneth D. Schuh, 35, of Peru, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended).
Matthew Orlandi, 45, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI, no insurance, failure to signal, disobeying a stop sign and possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver Tuesday in the 400 block of Courtney Street.
Carl E. Evans, 54, of Tiskilwa was charged by Peru police with driving while revoked, no insurance, suspended registration and unlawful display of registration at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday at Shooting Park and Mall roads.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.