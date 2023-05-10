Ottawa man charged with felony for striking coach

An Ottawa man accused of striking an Ottawa High School baseball coach last week now is charged with felony aggravated battery.
Andrew J. Mucci, 53, was initially cited for misdemeanor battery and given a June 8 court date. Wednesday, however, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, which had previously said the case was under review, filed one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison. Sentencing alternatives include county jail time, probation and/or community service. La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro had said people who serve the community, such as coaches, teachers, nurses, etc. are in a protected class of citizens from violent acts, according to legislation.
The alleged battery arose from a dispute over a roster decision.
As previously reported, an Ottawa varsity baseball coach and teacher, who was dressed in full uniform, told police he arrived at the Ottawa High School baseball field May 4 and went to the press box located at the backstop to prepare for the game, according to the police report. The coach said he heard voices coming from outside the dugout and when he exited the press box he noticed Mucci standing near the dugout. The coach told police he didn’t engage with Mucci and started to walk to the batting cages.
Nevertheless, Mucci is alleged to have approached him and, after arguing with the coach, Mucci allegedly struck him with an open hand, knocking off his sunglasses and baseball cap. The coach told police he walked away after that. Ottawa High School Athletic Director Mike Cooper arrived and intervened, the coach told police, according to records.
Mucci told police he disagreed with a roster decision made by the coach to remove a player from the team and felt it was unfair, records show. Mucci told police he is “hot headed” and said “I let the anger take over me,” telling police he wanted to have a face-to-face with the coach.
When asked by police what happened, Mucci responded the coach took off running from him after he admittedly got up in his face, records show. When asked by police if he struck the coach, Mucci responded, “I never struck him ... I knocked his hat off ... I slapped his hat off his head ... so it wasn’t no closed fist,” records show.
Court dates are pending and there was no judicial assignment. Court records did not show whether Mucci has retained an attorney.