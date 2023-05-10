Boys tennis: Streator wins No. 1 singles, Ottawa takes the rest in 4-1 victory

STREATOR – A week and a half before they’ll share the courts on Route 23 for the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional, the Ottawa and Streator boys tennis teams met Tuesday with the Bulldogs’ Ryan Beck winning at No. 1 singles, but the Pirates sweeping the other varsity matches for a 4-1 nonconference victory.
Beck and Ottawa’s Sebastian Cabrera played a match with long, back-and-forth volleys. Cabrera got the best of the match early, but as the match wore on the sophomore Beck got the better of the Pirates senior with loft shots and changes of tempo, leading to a 6-4, 6-1 triumph.
“I’m very excited,” Beck said. “I think there’s a lot of potential there, and I’m playing my best tennis now. I’m excited for sectionals, and I’m really hoping to qualify for state, but I’m happy with how my season has gone whether I do or I don’t.”
Speaking of his match with Cabrera, Beck said his having patience proved to be the difference.
“Tennis is all about patience,” he said. “It really takes a great deal of patience, and sometimes if you can just outlast your opponent you can end up winning.”
Ottawa coach Matt Gross was impressed by Streator’s No. 1, but also by his own.
“Sea-Bass, he’s going to be all right,” Matt Gross said of Cabrera. “He’s a tough kid, a smart kid. I’m not worried about him. I’m so blessed with him and the other seniors.
“I feel like we’re in a good spot with where we are right now. It’s so mental, so psychological, and I feel we’re OK. This week we’re taking a little bit of a breath, and then going to get after it with our [Interstate 8] Conference Tournament this Saturday and the sectionals. And I feel tonight, a couple of the guys who needed a little bump in self confidence got it.”
While the final score may not suggest it, the match at No. 2 singles was the last to end because of competitive play, an eventual 6-1, 6-0 victory for Ottawa’s Trevor Mortenson over Streator’s Brad Minick.
At No. 1 doubles, the Streator team of Andrew Vogel and Brenden Christiansen gave the Ottawa tandem of Adam Gross and Noah Gross a good battle, with the Pirates’ top team coming out with a 6-3, 6-3 win.
No. 3 doubles proved to be the day’s most one-sided affair, a 6-0, 6-0 win for the Pirates’ Rylan Salas and Alan Sifuentes over Streator’s Devin Thompson and Alex Gonzalez.
In between, at No. 2 doubles, Ottawa’s Ethan Cela and Landon Thorsen continued their solid season with a 6-1, 6-1 win over the Bulldogs’ Izak Gallik and Quinn Baker. Although this is their first season as doubles partners, Cela and Thorsen have played sports together – especially soccer – for much of their lives, something they believe helps them on the court.
“We both know how to react when we mess up and know where we’ll be on the court,” Cela said. “It kind of works out a lot.
“If we can be a little bit more consistent [down the stretch of the season], I think we’ll be all right.”
“We know when we mess up how to get each other back from it,” Thorsen said. “We just have to be confident and keep the ball in.”
Like his Ottawa counterpart, Streator coach Rob Beck is encouraged with where his Bulldogs are with the season winding down.
“Ryan is playing his best tennis at the end of the season,” Beck said. “And really with all the players, we’ve been playing our best tennis, which is great. Sometimes the wins don’t go our way, but we’re a young squad, and we’re making really big improvements.
“I’m proud of the kids and the effort they’ve been putting in.”