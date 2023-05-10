51 Streator High School students in work program recognized

The annual Streator High School Student-Employer-Parent Recognition Night for the Tech-Prep, STEP, CWT and Co-op was May 3 with 51 students being acknowledged for holding jobs this year in the program.

The students are employed by businesses around the Streator area. A video presentation was shown with students thanking their employers and families as well as others that have helped them throughout the year. They also spoke of future plans they are looking forward to pursuing.

Each employer received a plaque that represents their business name as well as the student(s) that were employed for the 22-23 school year.

Outstanding Student Award winners in the Streator High School Tech Prep/CWT/STEP/co-op are (front, left to right) Emma Haydon, Trevor Talty and Elly Bedecker (back, left to right) Kannin Angelico, Brandon Talty and Mayci Blakemore. Not pictured is Josie Goerne. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

The business and students are as follows:

YMCA: Kannin Angelico, Kody Danko, Emma Haydon

Dr. Woeltje’s Office: Elly Bedecker

Vactor Manufacturing: Brandon Berg, Monserrat Gonzalez, Chase Hamara, Jake Luckey, Nolan Pratt, Zach Schultz, Carson Trenor, Adam Williamson and Hayden Wolfe

Countryside Animal Clinic: Mayci Blakemore

SHS Food Service/SHS Bookkeeping: McKenzie Bruce

Lilia Corporation: Alec Darrow and Keaton Yedinak

Jimmy John’s Streator: Isaiah Dembo

Blue Eyed Rascal: Alayna Durdan

SHS Traveling Crew: Jeremiah Enerson, Mikey Flores, Jacque Lerette, Melissa Pletsch, Sophia Sterner and Alejandro Villalobos

SHS Technology and Social Media: Lillian Gardner

SHS Technology: Brayden Matsko and Maddox Zadkovich

RP Home & Harvest: Adair Glass and Zach Pollett

Chix Restaurant: Josie Goerne

Marquette Academy: Katie Hawthorne

St. Michael School: Kaleigh Heider

SHS Student Interpreter: Brian Huichapa

Star Ford: Kylen Krasnican, Cole Park and Cooper Spears

Talty Polaris: Lawrence Lukach

Stertil ALM: Cole Martin and Jesse Porter

Rugged Cross Cattle Company: Coyote McNeil

Heritage Nursing Home: Devin Rodrick

Gavin’s Landscaping: Ryan Smith

Shaw Appliance: Ryan Stipp

Talty Farms: Brandon Talty and Trevor Talty

Illinois Valley Machine Shop: Brandon Talty

SHS Music Department/SHS Bookkeeping: Mary Tutoky

SHS Guidance Department: Madison Underwood

G&M Recycling: Toby Wheeler

The Ben Newton Memorial Award, which was named for a student in the program class of 2014-2015, who had lost his life in 2014, was received by Bruce. Criteria for this award was designed by Kathy Losey. Newton represented a positive attitude, enthusiastic, ambitious, reliable and independent and was consistent during his time at Shaw Appliance; those qualities are the criteria that are used in choosing the student deserving of the award.

Chris Peterson, work program coordinator/business educator, selected seven students for Outstanding Student Awards. Students who met a criteria of exemplary work performance, high ratings in punctuality, attendance at work and school, consistent performance and positive classroom participation were selected. This year’s recipients were Angelico, Bedecker, Blakemore, Goerne, Haydon, Brandon Talty and Trevor Talty