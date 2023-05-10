51 Streator High School students in work program recognized

The annual Streator High School Student-Employer-Parent Recognition Night for the Tech-Prep, STEP, CWT and Co-op was May 3 with 51 students being acknowledged for holding jobs this year in the program.
The students are employed by businesses around the Streator area. A video presentation was shown with students thanking their employers and families as well as others that have helped them throughout the year. They also spoke of future plans they are looking forward to pursuing.
Each employer received a plaque that represents their business name as well as the student(s) that were employed for the 22-23 school year.
The business and students are as follows:
YMCA: Kannin Angelico, Kody Danko, Emma Haydon
Dr. Woeltje’s Office: Elly Bedecker
Vactor Manufacturing: Brandon Berg, Monserrat Gonzalez, Chase Hamara, Jake Luckey, Nolan Pratt, Zach Schultz, Carson Trenor, Adam Williamson and Hayden Wolfe
Countryside Animal Clinic: Mayci Blakemore
SHS Food Service/SHS Bookkeeping: McKenzie Bruce
Lilia Corporation: Alec Darrow and Keaton Yedinak
Jimmy John’s Streator: Isaiah Dembo
Blue Eyed Rascal: Alayna Durdan
SHS Traveling Crew: Jeremiah Enerson, Mikey Flores, Jacque Lerette, Melissa Pletsch, Sophia Sterner and Alejandro Villalobos
SHS Technology and Social Media: Lillian Gardner
SHS Technology: Brayden Matsko and Maddox Zadkovich
RP Home & Harvest: Adair Glass and Zach Pollett
Chix Restaurant: Josie Goerne
Marquette Academy: Katie Hawthorne
St. Michael School: Kaleigh Heider
SHS Student Interpreter: Brian Huichapa
Star Ford: Kylen Krasnican, Cole Park and Cooper Spears
Talty Polaris: Lawrence Lukach
Stertil ALM: Cole Martin and Jesse Porter
Rugged Cross Cattle Company: Coyote McNeil
Heritage Nursing Home: Devin Rodrick
Gavin’s Landscaping: Ryan Smith
Shaw Appliance: Ryan Stipp
Talty Farms: Brandon Talty and Trevor Talty
Illinois Valley Machine Shop: Brandon Talty
SHS Music Department/SHS Bookkeeping: Mary Tutoky
SHS Guidance Department: Madison Underwood
G&M Recycling: Toby Wheeler
The Ben Newton Memorial Award, which was named for a student in the program class of 2014-2015, who had lost his life in 2014, was received by Bruce. Criteria for this award was designed by Kathy Losey. Newton represented a positive attitude, enthusiastic, ambitious, reliable and independent and was consistent during his time at Shaw Appliance; those qualities are the criteria that are used in choosing the student deserving of the award.
Chris Peterson, work program coordinator/business educator, selected seven students for Outstanding Student Awards. Students who met a criteria of exemplary work performance, high ratings in punctuality, attendance at work and school, consistent performance and positive classroom participation were selected. This year’s recipients were Angelico, Bedecker, Blakemore, Goerne, Haydon, Brandon Talty and Trevor Talty