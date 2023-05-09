The Times Area Roundup: Led by Aneefy Ford’s 4 and Kody Danko’s 3 wins, Streator boys triumph at Illinois Valley Meet

At the Illinois Valley Meet held Monday at Ottawa, led by Kody Danko’s three wins and four (including relays) from Aneefy Ford, Streator (160 team points) won the boys meet over runner-up Ottawa (140) and fifth-place Marquette (40). La Salle-Peru (167) was the girls champion ahead of runner-up St. Bede (92.5), with Ottawa (73) finishing fourth, Streator (47) fifth and Marquette (36) seventh of eight schools competing.
For the champion Streator boys, event wins were recorded by Ford (11.02 seconds in the 100, 22.80 in the 200), Danko (2:03.74 in the 800, 5:00.55 in the 1,600, 11:00.13 in the 3,200), the 4x100 relay team of Quentin Goforth, Darius White, Collin Jeffries and Ford (44.80), and the 4x200 team of Goforth, Isaiah Brown, Jeffries and Ford (1:33.99).
Weston Averkamp (16.24 in the 110 hurdles, 43.53 in the 300 hurdles), Keevon Peterson (11.64 in the triple jump) and Michael Mills (14.39 meters in the shot put) scored event wins for Ottawa. Caden Eller (1.78 in the high jump, 6.02 in the long jump) added two victories for Marquette.
In girls events, area victors included: for Marquette, Mary Jo Lechtenberg (1.42 in the high jump) and the 4x200 relay team of Maggie Jewett, Jaylyn Clairmont, Hailey Abbott and Dani Lyons (2:05.17); for Ottawa, Michaela Froisland (32.64 in the discus); and for Streator, Abby Pierce (16.56 in the 100 hurdles).
Seneca girls prevail at Morris: In a three-team meet at Morris, Seneca’a girls (78 team points) placed first and boys (56) placed second.
Victors for the Seneca girls included Aubrie Jackson (30.07 in the 200), Anna Bruno (1:00.05 in the 400), Lilly Pfeifer (18.53 in the 100 hurdles), Caitlyn O’Boyle (49.67 in the 300 hurdles), the 4x100 team of O’Boyle, Teagan Johnson, Anna Bruno and Lila Coleman (51.50), Faith Baker (9.47 meters in the shot put), Johnson (3.50 in the pole vault), Gabi Maxwell (29.72 in the discus), and Lainie Olson (1.37 in the high jump).
For the runner-up Seneca boys, Sam Churchill (3.20 in the pole vault), the 4x200 relay team of David Bergeson, Churchill, Ryan Flynn and AJ Keedy (1:35.97), the 4x100 of Bergeson, Flynn, Keedy and Nathan Grant (45.93), and Bergeson (24.47 in the 200, 11.99 in the 100) brought home victories.
Softball
Reed-Custer 11, Streator 1 (6 inn.): At Braidwood, the visiting Bulldogs (8-15 overall, 6-7 Illinois Central Eight) were held to one run on a Kadence Ondrey (3 for 3) RBI in the sixth inning.
Emma Augustine also added two hits in support of losing pitcher Makenna Ondrey (1 IP, 4 ER, 1 K), who was relieved by Leilani Zavada (4 13 IP, 3 ER, 2 K).
Baseball
Somonauk 5, Indian Creek 1: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats notched the Little Ten Conference victory.
Seneca 8, Dwight 3: At Dwight, the visiting Fighting Irish (15-8 overall, 8-5 Tri-County) recorded the win in their penultimate regular-season contest, with Aidan Vilcek (6 IP, 0 ER, 7 K) pitching the win.
All eight Seneca hits were singles, with two apiece coming off the bats of Casey Clennon (two RBIs), Paxton Giertz (RBI) and Calvin Maierhofer (RBI).
Henry-Senachwine 9, WFC 2: At Henry, the visiting Warriors (6-14 overall, 3-10 Tri-County) scored twice in the top of the first, but saw the Mallards score in every inning they batted.
Mason Sterling singled and doubled, Eric Miramontes provided two singles, and Tucker Hill drove in a run for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell in support of losing pitcher Ethan Schumm (4 IP, 4 ER, 3 K).
Leland 2, Newark 1: At Newark, the visiting Panthers saw Porter Thrall drive in two runs and pitch the complete-game victory (7 IP, 0 ER, 7 K) to knock off the host Norsemen.
Cole Reibel and Clay Friestad had two hits apiece for Newark, and Andrew Stoughton drove in a run in support of starter Joe Martin (2 IP, 0 R, 6 K) and reliever Jake Kruser (5 IP, 2 ER, 10 K).