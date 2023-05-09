Streator man to represent himself at child porn trial

A 43-year-old Streator man will represent himself when he stands trial for allegedly disseminating child pornography.
Ryan P. Cook, 43, appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and told Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia he wants to proceed pro se, which is legal parlance for acting as his own attorney.
Cook further advised Raccuglia he holds a law degree from Northern Illinois Law College of Law, though he worked in education and never practiced law.
Raccuglia agreed to let defense attorney Anthony Bruno out of the case but expressed some hesitation at letting Cook try the case himself following what Cook termed a “very serious, life-threatening” medical episode.
A mistrial was declared April 10 after Cook was hospitalized; he told Raccuglia on Tuesday doctors haven’t pinpointed the cause.
Raccuglia set the case over for a status hearing for May 24, giving Cook time to reevaluate his options before trial dates are set, but did not insist on legal counsel.
“I will allow you, at this point, to represent yourself,” the judge said.
Cook faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of two counts of dissemination of child pornography, both Class X felonies (six to 30 years) that would have to be served back-to-back. Authorities have said several child pornography files were located and shared on multiple electronic devices, leading to Cook’s arrest in 2021.