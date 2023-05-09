Streator Liquors to move into former newspaper office

Streator Liquors, 109 E. Main St., Streator, is moving to the former Times-Press office, 115 Oak St.
The reopening date in the new location hasn’t been set. Neon signs advertising alcohol have been placed in the windows and two new sets of doors have been installed facing Bloomington Street.
For more information, visit fb.com/streatorliquors.
Tropical Sno reopens in Streator
Tropical Sno Streator, 801 W. Main St., is open for the season.
Regular hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit fb.com/TroSnoStreator.
