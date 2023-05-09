Starved Rock Civil War Round Table to hear about ‘The Election Consequences of 1864′

The next Starved Rock Civil War Round Table meeting will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in room 420 at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St.

The program by Lorraine McCallister will be “The Election Consequences of 1864.” This will be the last meeting until September when the 2023-2024 campaign begins. The Starved Rock Civil War Round Table program in April was presented by Drew Jessen titled “38 Nooses.” In that program, attendees heard Lincoln pardoned more than 250 of the Sioux Nation for the 1862 Minnesota uprising.

The public is welcome to attend meetings. There will be door prizes and refreshments served.