Seneca FFA CDE team places 3rd in state contest

The Seneca FFA’s Horticulture Career Development team had another successful spring in its competitions.

The Seneca FFA Horticulture CDE concluded its season last week by placing third in the state contest at Parkland College in Champaign, narrowly missing an opportunity to return to national competition. Team members were Carter Thomas, Faith Baker, Sam VandeVelde, Kenny Daggett and Addison Stiegler. All five placed in the top 30. There were 42 schools and 173 individuals in the event.

Early in the month, the team competed in the Joliet Junior College and Section 7 CDEs, which were held concurrently. The Seneca FFA won both events while claiming eight of the top individual spots. Kenny Daggett was second, Carter Thomas third, Sam VandeVelde fourth, Faith Baker fifth, Addison Stiegler sixth, Will Thrun eighth, Kate Biros ninth and Erinn Kenney 10th. Taylor Mino and Mo Abushanab were close behind.

The horticulture competitions involved identifying 208 plants in various stages of development, evaluating the quality of live specimens, taking a written exam, evaluating creating a floral centerpiece, and identifying landscape and nursery tools and equipment. The contest was a component of the year-long Introduction to horticulture course in the agricultural education department at Seneca High School.