Police blotter: May 9, 2023

Tony C. Renfro, 34, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal damage to property Friday in the 1700 block of Seneca Drive.
Cynthia M. Doege, 36, of Bolingbrook, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Saturday in the 100 block of Lincoln Place.
Thomas J. Tschida, 53, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with violating an order of protection and violation of bail bond Saturday at Post and Jones streets.
Patrick L. Richardson, 60, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (unlawful possession of a controlled substance) Monday at East Superior and Champlain streets.
Tamara L. Wait, 54, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (burglary) Monday at East Superior and Champlain streets.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.