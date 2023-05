The McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa Champions of the Charter were announced for April.

These students have shown efforts in doing the right thing, being a positive role model, and for demonstrating emotional intelligence.

They are: Harlow O., Kolby S., Ari V., Kinsley T., Brantley O., Finn R., Jules M., Cierra G., Declan H., Landon T., Brooke B., Nora M., Cameron T., Anthony K., Brielle A., Jameson W. and Miliana M. The sir names of the students were withheld by the school.