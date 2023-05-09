Lily PADS Too in Ottawa names new manager

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter named Jessica Munson its new manager at Lily PADS Too Resale Boutique, 411 E. Stevenson Road, Ottawa.

Munson possesses retail management and customer service skills.

The Ottawa store is important to the PADS charity and all net profits go to the operation of the homeless shelters. The charity said in a news release there are no plans to close the doors.

The store has been remodeling the layout to make shopping a more enjoyable experience.

“We provide a variety of boutique quality items at resale prices,” said Carol Alcorn, executive director of Illinois Valley PADS. “We are in need of more volunteers to sort, price, and stock items as needed to keep a steady flow of new and exciting items. If you support our mission to help the homeless and want to help our community for a good cause, contact us in the store or go to our website at www.ivpads.com to learn more about our company and locate our volunteer application. We’d like to invite you to join us by donating and shopping with us to support our local homeless shelters.”

This year has been the busiest year of service in PADS’ two shelters, Alcorn said.