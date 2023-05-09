La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Brad Bukowski, 50, of Marseilles (aggravated battery; aggravated domestic battery); Thomas Szafaryn, 25, of Niles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Aaron Marsh, 27, of Oglesby (two counts of aggravated battery; two counts of domestic battery); Robert Rutledge, 58, of Mendota (residential burglary); Darwin Vasquez, 37, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Ronald Martin, 43, of Sheridan (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Bryce Crose, 23, of Peru (aggravated domestic battery); Alexis Lopez, 33, homeless (unlawful possession of meth); Ashley Klappauf, 31, of Kewanee (three counts of retail theft); Jovanny Castaneda, 30, of Prattville, Alabama (controlled substance trafficking); Janet Rees, 65, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Nicholas Persinger, 24 of Streator (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possess of a controlled substance); Robert Smith, 54, of Dana (possession of a stolen firearm); Clarence Merritte, 39, of Streator (two counts of driving while revoked); Dallas Schroeder, 29, of Sandwich (criminal sexual abuse); Khole Brandner, 31, homeless (domestic battery); Michael Onderisin, 44, of Marseilles (obstructing justice); Paulette Mettille, 73, of Ottawa (criminal trespass to a residence); Danny Flowers, 44, of Chicago (retail theft); Caren Radovanovic, 39, of Marseilles (two counts of retail theft: unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Aymee Wilinski, 25, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance).