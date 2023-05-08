Police blotter: May 8, 2023

Philip R. Fite, 35, homeless (also listed in La Salle,) was charged by La Salle police with felony aggravated battery to a peace officer following a disturbance at 8:40 p.m. Saturday at Seventh and Hennepin streets. Additional charges are pending.
Randy Kohr, 64, of Peru, was charged by La Salle police with disturbing the peace (intoxicated pedestrian) at 4:31 p.m. Friday at Ninth and Creve Coeur streets.
Bianca Cote, 33, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with disturbing the peace (noise complaint) at 5:36 p.m. Saturday in her residence. At the same time and location, 31-year-old Nicholas Layton, of La Salle, was charged with disturbing the peace and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Joshua A. Escatel, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with domestic battery at 8:21 a.m. Saturday in his residence.
Karen M. Gaspar, 33, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with DUI at 12:57 a.m. Sunday at Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue.
Derek M. Schwartz, 30, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with battery and criminal trespass to residence at 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Ninth Street.
Zane C. Manrriquez, 24, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with DUI, improper lane usage and speeding at 8:25 p.m. Saturday at Fourth and Putnam streets.
Justin M. Vandewyngaerde, 40, of DePue, was charged by Peru police with suspended registration and possession of adult use cannabis in a vehicle by the driver at 9:36 a.m. Saturday at Wynnewood Lane and Luther Drive.
Ryne J. Bartolucci, 32, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device when required, and a driver’s license classification violation at 10:42 a.m. Saturday at Third and Calhoun streets.
Gary G. Pratt, 61, of Peru, was picked up by Peru police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 8:18 a.m. Saturday in his residence
Denise R. Barroso, 43, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with DUI, no insurance and no red taillights at 2:42 a.m. Saturday at Fourth and Green streets.
Joseph R. McDonald, 25, homeless, was charged with domestic battery at 4:08 p.m. Friday at the Tou-Rest Motel.
Alyssa M. Minkler, 27, Peru, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery at 7:52 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of First Street.
Roberto R. Silva, 24, of Mendota, was charged by Peru police with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and driver possession of adult use cannabis in vehicle at 1:33 a.m. Friday at Fourth and Farm street.
Rita M. Arriaga, 28, of Spring Valley, was charged by Peru police with DUI, improper lane usage, no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday at Route 251 and Shooting Park Road.
